Save the Date! Evidence Based Investment Conference NYC Nov. 2

Exciting news! Our first Evidence-Based Investing Conference in New York City was a resounding success. We are doing it again, hosting the 2nd annual EBI conference on November 2nd in NYC (early registration now open).

Last year was a full day of brilliant speakers, thoughtful panels, fireside chats and an opportunity to meet lots of fabulous people. 2017 version is looking like another monster event.

We have confirmed the first group of keynote speakers — it is looking like another killer lineup — with more announcements coming soon!

Cliff Asness, AQR Capital Management Cliff is a Founder, Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer at AQR Capital Management. He is a quantitative trading pioneer running one of the fastest-growing asset managers in the world of hedge funds. AQR stands for Applied Quantitative Research, and features rules-based systems that trade various asset classes, utilizing classic Fama-French factors such as value and momentum. His insights and wit always make for fascinating do-not-miss conversations.

Scott Galloway

Founder; Clinical Professor of Marketing

L2; NYU Stern Scott Galloway is a Clinical Professor at the NYU Stern School of Business where he teaches brand strategy and digital marketing. In 2012, Professor Galloway was named “One of the World’s 50 Best Business School Professors. He has been prescient about how digital is changing retail, why Amazon has become unstoppable, and why Retail is still undergoing massive changes. Often provocative, his no hold barred videos — see Asshole ≠ Innovative as an example — both in person and on his YouTube Channel, are always inventive, informative and entertaining.

Liz Ann Sonders

Chief Investment Strategist

Charles Schwab & Co. Named one of SmartMoney’s “Power 30,” on their list of the most influential people on Wall Street; named “best strategist of the year” by Kiplinger’s; one of the “25 Most Powerful Women in Finance” by American Banker/US Banker; and one of the “50 Top Women in Wealth” by Wealth Manager/AdvisorOne. She served on the President’s Advisory Panel on Federal Tax Reform, and President Bush’s bi-partisan tax reform commission.

As we did last year, our goal is to pack an incredible amount of information into a single 1-day event. (Alternatively, you could go to the opposite of our event). We are off to a fabulous start.