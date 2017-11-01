So Much For “Sell in May and Go Away”

Dave Wilson points us towards the great chart below, which he created via an LPL research note:

“Sell in May and go away” didn’t pay this year in U.S. stocks, as the S&P 500 Index climbed 7.9 percent through Monday. The gain is big enough to indicate there’s more to come during the next six months, according to Ryan Detrick, a senior market strategist at LPL Financial Research. In a blog posting Friday, he presented data for 23 other periods since 1950 in which the index rose at least 5 percent between May and October. The index then rose in November through April on all but two occasions, shown in the chart.

Selling S&P 500 in May Really Didn’t Pay – Don’t Go Away

Source: LPL