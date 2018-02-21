Small Business Sentiment is Noisy, Unhelpful

Small-Business Sentiment Is No Help to Investors

Surveys of how entrepreneurs are feeling have proven to be of little value.

Bloomberg, February 21, 2018.

President Donald Trump took a brief break from tweeting about Russian electoral interference (“No Collusion!”), #MeToo (Fake News!) and gun violence (Very Sad!) to tweet about small-business optimism.

This is an issue near and dear to me, involving actual business owners (and not economists), psychology and the use of sentiment readings as a trading signal.

At risk of creating a straw man argument, the problem we run into with most sentiment measures is that are backward-looking. They inform us what people may be feeling about what already took place, especially with regard to markets. Questions can be posed that are forward-looking — what are your hiring plans? how much do you plan to spend on holiday gifts — but sentiment readings typically reflect what just occurred.

This came up the other day when Trump cited a CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Confidence Index.

Main Street is BOOMING thanks to our incredible TAX CUT and Reform law. "This shows small-business owners are more than just optimistic, they are ready to grow their businesses." https://t.co/w9aw68UwOj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

That survey has a relatively short history, so I’m not entirely sure how much weight to give it. But there is another survey, the granddaddy of small business confidence measurement, conducted by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). Its Small Business Optimism Index has been around for 45 years . . .