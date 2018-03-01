Apple’s Coming Trillion Market Cap

Apple Is Going to Be the First Trillion-Dollar Company

It’s only $100 billion away.

Bloomberg, March 1, 2018

During the dot-com-crazed 1990s, Cisco Systems Inc. became the world’s most valuable company. Widely expected to become the first company to hit a trillion-dollar capitalization, it made it barely halfway there. When the technology sector peaked in March 2000, Cisco had a market capitalization near $550 billion.

From that peak, the entire technology sector imploded. Cisco fared even worse than the Nasdaq, losing 87 percent from its zenith to its nadir. Today, some 18 years later, Cisco is worth about $221 billion; its average annual compounded returns from those lofty heights is a negative -2.17 percent per year, including reinvested dividends.

The world, it seems, would have to wait a while for its first true trillion-dollar market capitalization company.

I was discussing this with a friend earlier this week. Apple is inching toward that trillion-dollar mark (its valuation hovers around $900 billion). Prior to the recent 12 percent market swoon, Apple had been trading at an all-time high of $180.10 per share. As of this week, it eclipsed that, recovering all of that February drawdown.

The trend suggests that sometime this year, Apple will become America’s first trillion-dollar company. What will drive the move to a trillion dollars? Consider these four factors as key to Apple’s continued upward momentum:

Share repurchases: Since 2012, when management first announced its intentions to do big share buybacks, Apple has shrunk its outstanding publicly traded shares considerably. As of 2013, there were 6.6 billion shares available to the public. Today, that count stands at a little over 5.07 billion shares – a 23.2 percent reduction . . .