MIB: Paul Vigna on Blockchain & Cryptocurrency

This week, we speak with Paul Vigna, reporter for the Wall Street Journal and author of several books about Crypto and Blockchain, including The Age of Cryptocurrency: How Bitcoin and the Blockchain Are Challenging the Global Economic Order and this year’s The Truth Machine: The Blockchain and the Future of Everything.

Vigna tells the story of attending a small conference over the Summer of 2013 about cryptocurrencies and blockchain. At the event, he discovered a new world and energy of utopian cypher-punks, libertarians, survivalists and other eclectic personalities. It became apparent that Bitcoin was more than a mere computer program, it was a social movement that arose out if the Great Financial Crisis.

He mentioned in passing that this collection of people would make for a good Michael Lewis book, but quickly realized that it was a book he should write. Hence, that was how The Age of Cryptocurrency was born.

