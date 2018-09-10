10 Friday AM Reads

My hearing-free, morning train reads:

• Crypto and Cannabis Are the Perfect Post-Crisis Bubbles (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• How China Systematically Pries Technology From U.S. Companies: Beijing leans on an array of levers to extract intellectual property—sometimes coercively. (Wall Street Journal)

• Facebook Is Giving Advertisers Access to Your Shadow Contact Information (Gizmodo)

• What Is Spotify Doing? (Vulture)

• Fancy Bear, the Russian Election Hackers, Have a Nasty New Weapon (Daily Beast)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Peter Conti-Brown, a financial historian and legal scholar at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Conti-Brown studies central banking, financial regulation and public finance, with a particular focus on the history and policies of the U.S. Federal Reserve System. He is the author of “The Power and Independence of the Federal Reserve.”

