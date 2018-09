Source: How Much

This will be the last post this week on the bifurcated recovery: This spiraling timeline is a pretty wild way to depict the ratio of Exec-to-worker salaries via How Much.

Note this ratio peaked in 2000, and was at its smallest in the 1965-2017 era in 2009.

