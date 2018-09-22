Bohemian Rhapsody Trailer 2

Bohemian Rhapsody, the long-gestating biopic on Queen singer Freddie Mercury starring Rami Malek, is finally set to hit theaters on November 2nd, 2018.
Bohemian Rhapsody (Freddie Mercury Biopic)
First Trailer is here
Bohemian Rhapsody, the long-gestating biopic on Queen singer Freddie Mercury starring Rami Malek, is finally set to hit theaters on November 2nd, 2018.
Bohemian Rhapsody (Freddie Mercury Biopic)
First Trailer is here
Previous PostA New Visualization Turns Global Warming Into Pop Art
Get subscriber-only insights and news delivered by Barry every two weeks.