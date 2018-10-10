10 Friday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Why Quant Investor Cliff Asness Is Staying Calm, Despite a Tough 2018 (Bloomberg Markets)

• Risk Management (Collaborative Fund) see also A Strategy for When to Sell Bitcoin by Minimizing Future Regrets (Bloomberg)

• Why You’re Buying Products From Companies You’ve Never Heard Of (Wall Street Journal)

• A lot of investors had their brain broken by the financial crisis and will spend the rest of their days predicting the next big one (Wealth of Common Sense)

• There’s a crack at the heart of Facebook’s advertising business (The Verge)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Howard Marks, co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, which manages $122 billion dollars. Marks most recently wrote “Mastering the Market Cycle: Getting the Odds on Your Side,” which was released this month.

