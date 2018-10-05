Aspark Owl: World’s Most Expensive EV

OK, this is just ridiculous in every sense of the word:
Speed: 0-60 time: 1.9 seconds
Power: 1,150 horsepower and 885 Newton meters of torque
Weight: 1,500 kilograms (3300 lbs)
Origin: Osaka, Japan
Production Run: 50
Price: $3.6 million
Order yours now with a non-refundable €1 million deposit. I like a fast, beautiful car as much as much as the next person –more even — but as the photos show, this is pretty over the top in its styling . . .
Source: Bloomberg
Source: Top Gear
Videos and more pics after the jump
Source: DailyMail
Source: Business Review
Source: Jalopnik
Source: Aspark
See Also: Wikipedia