Aspark Owl: World’s Most Expensive EV

October 5, 2018 6:00am by

OK, this is just ridiculous in every sense of the word:

Speed: 0-60 time: 1.9 seconds

Power:  1,150 horsepower and 885 Newton meters of torque

Weight: 1,500 kilograms (3300 lbs)

Origin: Osaka, Japan

Production Run: 50

Price: $3.6 million

Order yours now with a non-refundable €1 million deposit. I like a fast, beautiful car as much as much as the next person –more even — but as the photos show, this is pretty over the top in its styling . . .

 

 

 

Source: Bloomberg


Source: Top Gear

 

Videos and more pics after the jump

 


Source: DailyMail


Source: Business Review

 


Source: Jalopnik


Source: Aspark

See Also: Wikipedia

