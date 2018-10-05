Geologic Time Spiral, Investor Edition

I just adore this graphic . . . puts things into some context regarding how poorly we all understand time, and how lost we are in the here and now.

If you can grasp how short a time period humans have been here on earth, a tiny blip on this time billion year chronological period, essentially the last half inch on this spiral, you can better understand how poorly we as species understand time.

Consider the ramifications this has for 20 and 30 years olds saving for their retirements 50 years in the future. It is almost unfathomable.

More on this later. . .



Source: USGS