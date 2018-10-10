10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:

• Inside S&P 500, most stocks in correction or bear market (Reuters) see also Can the Stock Market Predict The Next Recession? (Wealth of Common Sense)

• The Slow Death of Sears Is a Crisis for Struggling Malls—and an Opportunity (Bloomberg)

• CBD: A marijuana ‘miracle’ that comes at a very high price (Inquirer)

• In an election year in Texas, football and politics can’t avoid each other (Washington Post)

• Tribalism Isn’t Our Democracy’s Problem. The Conservative Movement Is. (New York Magazine) see also Voter-Suppression Tactics in the Age of Trump (New Yorker)