10 Wednesday AM Reads

October 24, 2018 8:17am by

My mid-week morning train reads:

• Inside S&P 500, most stocks in correction or bear market (Reuters) see also Can the Stock Market Predict The Next Recession? (Wealth of Common Sense)
• The Slow Death of Sears Is a Crisis for Struggling Malls—and an Opportunity (Bloomberg)
• CBD: A marijuana ‘miracle’ that comes at a very high price (Inquirer)
• In an election year in Texas, football and politics can’t avoid each other (Washington Post)
• Tribalism Isn’t Our Democracy’s Problem. The Conservative Movement Is. (New York Magazinesee also Voter-Suppression Tactics in the Age of Trump (New Yorker)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under