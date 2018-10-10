BBRG: We Forget That the Financial Crisis Had a Trial Run

We Forget That the Financial Crisis Had a Trial Run

The collapse of hedge fund Long-Term Capital Management had the same ingredients: lots of leverage, huge risk and a surplus of arrogance.

Bloomberg, October 10, 2018

What happens when too much risk and too much leverage meets too little humility?

That was the question I explored in today’s column.

Lost in reflexive spasm of retrospectives 10 years after GFC — the nationalization of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, and the collapse of AIG — was the 20-year anniversary of the collapse of hedge fund Long Term Capital Management (LTCM) in September 1998.

The LTCM debacle was a precursor for the financial crisis a decade later.

While the company’s managers were very smart – Nobel Prize-winning big brains thinking about new ways to identify investment opportunities – they made some not very smart decisions.

Roger Lowenstein masterfully details this in his magnum opus, “When Genius Failed: The Rise and Fall of Long-Term Capital Management. Read more about how LTCM set the table for the GFC here . . .

~~~

