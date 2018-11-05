2018 Campaign: Biggest Issue by State

What the 2018 Campaign Looks Like in Your Hometown



Source: Bloomberg

Here are the details:

“For much of the nation, health care has been the central talking point of 2018. It’s the most commonly mentioned congressional and gubernatorial campaign topic in television ads in 45 percent of local media markets this year, according to data provided by Kantar Media/CMAG. In many parts of the country, candidates and groups supporting them are still appealing to pocket books, focusing their ads on tax cuts and job growth. Elsewhere, politics are still local—topics like public safety, teachers’ salaries and tariffs on crops are all driving the political conversation. In Tennessee, it’s all about praise for President Donald Trump; in Washington D.C., anti-Trump fervor has dominated.”

Tomorrow is election day . . .