We reveal how one of the biggest fake news stories ever concocted — the 1984 AIDS-is-a-biological-weapon hoax — went viral in the pre-Internet era. Meet the KGB cons who invented it, and the “truth squad” that quashed it. For a bit.

Meet the KGB Spies Who Invented Fake News



Source: NYT

The Seven Commandments of Fake News



The Worldwide War on Truth