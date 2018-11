Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 11.2.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending November 2nd, 2018

Positives:

1. Non-farm payrolls rose 250k m/o/m; Unemployment unchanged at 3.7% 2. Average hourly earnings rose 3.1% for the year 3. Same store sales rose 5.9% w/o/w, up from previous 5.5% increase. 4. Non-farm productivity rose 2.2% in Q3, meeting expectations. 5. Construction spending rose 7.2% y/o/y, greater than previous 6.5% increase. 6. Consumer confidence came in at 137.9 in October, still at 18-year highs. 7. Jobless claims fell 2k w/o/w, from 216k to 214k.

Negatives:

1. NFP + Wage Gains = FOMC Rate Hike in December

2. Personal income rose 0.2% m/o/m, missing expected 0.4% increase.

3. Slowdown in pace of RE transactions is reflected in weaker home price gains. S&P CoreLogic’s 20 city composite index Prices rose 5.5% y/o/y in August, slowest since December 2016. (We’ve priced out too many buyers so this is not a bad thing)

4. Mortgage applications fell a seasonally-adjusted 2.0% w/o/w, down from previous 2.0% increase.

5. Announced layoffs came in at 75,644 for October, greater than September’s 55,285.

6. Trade deficit widened to $-54.0B in September from previous $-53.2B.

7. ISM Mfg index fell 2.1 points from 59.8 to 57.7 for October.