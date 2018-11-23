Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 11.23.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending November 23rd, 2018

Positives:

1.Existing home sales came in at an annualized rate of 5.220M for October, exceeding expectations. 2.E-commerce retail sales rose 3.1% in Q3 for a second straight quarter 3. Housing starts rose to an annualized rate of 1.228M, meeting expectations. 4. MBA mortgage applications rose a seasonally adjusted 3.0% w/o/w, up from previous 2.3% decrease. 5. Index of economic leading indicators rose by 0.1% m/o/m. 6. Same store sales rose 6.2 w/o/w, up from previous 6.1% increase.

Negatives:

1. POTUS threatened the independence of the Federal Reserve and of the Judiciary; Markets were not sanguine about it.

2. A month ago Bitcoin was $6392.45; today it is $4,241.43. All of the CryptoCurrencies are getting pounded;

3. Home refinance applications fell 5% w/o/w, following a 4.3% decrease in previous week.

4. Durable goods orders fell 4.4% m/o/m, down from a prior revised 0.1% decrease.

5. Jobless claims rose to 224k w/o/w, missing the expected 215k.

6. Consumer sentiment came in at 97.5 for November, missing the expected 98.3.