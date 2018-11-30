Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 11.30.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending November 30th, 2018
Positives:
1. Home mortgage applications rose a seasonally adjusted 9.0% w/o/w, outpacing previous week’s 3.0% rise.
2. Retail inventories rose 0.9% m/o/m, higher than previous 0.1%.
3. Wholesale inventories rose 0.7% m/o/m, exceeding expected 0.4% build.
4. Same Store sales rose 7.9% w/o/w, up from previous week’s 6.2% rise.
5. Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose to 0.24 in October, exceeding expected 0.20.
6. Consumer confidence came in at 135.7 for November, meeting expectations.
Negatives:
1. International trade in goods deficit increased to -$77.2B in October, deeper than the expected -$76.9B.
2. Jobless claims rose 10k w/o/w, from 224k to 234k.
3. New home sales came in at 544k for October, 31k less than the expected 575k.
4. Pending home sales fell -2.6% m/o/m, below the expected -0.5% decrease.
5. FHFA house price index rose 0.2% m/o/m, slowing from previous 0.4% rise.
6. Farm prices fell -3.5% m/o/m, falling 2% more than previous -1.5% decline.
