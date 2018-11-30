Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 11.30.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending November 30th, 2018

Positives:

1. Home mortgage applications rose a seasonally adjusted 9.0% w/o/w, outpacing previous week’s 3.0% rise. 2. Retail inventories rose 0.9% m/o/m, higher than previous 0.1%. 3. Wholesale inventories rose 0.7% m/o/m, exceeding expected 0.4% build. 4. Same Store sales rose 7.9% w/o/w, up from previous week’s 6.2% rise. 5. Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose to 0.24 in October, exceeding expected 0.20. 6. Consumer confidence came in at 135.7 for November, meeting expectations.

Negatives:

1. International trade in goods deficit increased to -$77.2B in October, deeper than the expected -$76.9B.

2. Jobless claims rose 10k w/o/w, from 224k to 234k.

3. New home sales came in at 544k for October, 31k less than the expected 575k.

4. Pending home sales fell -2.6% m/o/m, below the expected -0.5% decrease.

5. FHFA house price index rose 0.2% m/o/m, slowing from previous 0.4% rise.

6. Farm prices fell -3.5% m/o/m, falling 2% more than previous -1.5% decline.