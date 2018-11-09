Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 11.9.18

Succinct Summation of the Week’s Events

Positives:

1. Midterm elections are over! Markets liked the idea of divided government and gridlock, rallying strongly the day after. And even better, the robo calls, emails, commercials, and door bell rings will stop (until the Presidential Election in 2020).

2. November has seen stocks bounce off of recent lows, making up more than half of the October swoon;

3. There are 7 million+ job opening for the 3rd consecutive month;

4. October ISM services index fell 1.3 pts to 60.3 but that was 1.3 pts better than expected

5. Initial jobless claims at 214k was in line, little changed from last week.

6. QE is coming to an end in Japan; BoJ head Haruhiko Kuroda said this week, “Unlike in the past, Japan is no longer in a situation where a decisive, large scale policy is needed to overcome deflation.”