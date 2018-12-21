1959 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL

One of the loveliest roadsters in the Mercedes-Benz line up, the 300 SL was the convertible alternative to the Gullwing. The lines and proportions are particularly beautiful, and at the same instantly recognizable as aMercedes.

The W198 was produced in the years 1957 to 1963 as a roadster. 1400 gull wing coupes and 1858 roadsters were built in total. They are rare and expensive, typically selling for 1 to 2 million dollars.

The straight-6 engine had direct fuel injection, and at the time of its introduction in 1954 was the fastest sports car of its time.

Source: Classic Driver