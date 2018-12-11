60 Minutes: Elon Musk of Tesla

Musk opens up to Lesley Stahl about Twitter, pot, the Securities and Exchange Commission, Model 3 and Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk: The 60 Minutes Interview



Source: 60 Minutes, Dec 09 2018

Elon Musk, the CEO of the electric car company Tesla, has been called a genius, a visionary. But this year he got less noticed for his brilliance than his behavior, with stories about self-inflicted wounds: like capricious tweeting and public pot smoking. The 47-year-old billionaire has said 2018 has been “excruciating,” “the most… painful year of my career.”

When he joined as co-founder of the company 14 years ago, he had no experience in the auto industry. He was guided by a dream: to build cars that don’t harm the environment in an effort to save the planet. But this year Musk had to save his company. Tesla had been losing money for nearly its entire existence, its debt is in the billions, and it was bleeding cash. Everything was riding on its ability to mass produce its new sedan: the Model 3, an affordable so-called “everyman” car.



What about the pot? Tesla CEO Elon Musk responds



Tesla CEO Elon Musk: “I use my tweets to express myself”



