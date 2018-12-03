Galloway: Satya Nadella as “CEO of the year”

NYU’s Scott Galloway discusses Satya Nadella as “CEO of the year” with Kara Swisher on the latest episode of Pivot:

Earlier this week, Apple — which just months ago became the first company to reach a $1 trillion market cap — was worth less than Microsoft, the once-omnipotent tech giant that supposedly “lost” the consumer market to Apple under the tenure of former CEO Steve Ballmer.

On the latest episode of Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway, Scott argued that Satya Nadella, who succeeded Ballmer in 2014, deserves the title of “tech CEO of the year.”

“Under Ballmer, the company went sideways for a good 10-15 years,” Galloway said. “Then two, three years into the Nadella reign and this company is again the most valuable company in the world, or at least it was briefly on Wednesday.”

Galloway explained that part of Nadella’s success is diversifying Microsoft’s business into enough verticals that the company hasn’t been as impacted by tech stocks’ recent decline. But that’s only part of the story; while Apple has struggled to keep convincing iPhone buyers to upgrade, he said, Microsoft just has to stay the course with businesses