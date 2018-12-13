GDP Ranking (1960-2017)

The Dynamic Graph (Data Visualization) Shows the Top 10 Countries with Most GDP from 1960 to 2017. This Country GDP Ranking includes countries such as, United States, China, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, etc. It provides a lens through time, showing the rapid ascent of certain countries and the stagnation of others – and while there are many noteworthy changes that occur in the animation, the two most noticeable ones have been described as “economic miracles.”

Top 10 Country GDP Ranking History (1960-2017)



Source: Jaime Albella ‏via Visual Capitalist