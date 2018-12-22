MIB: David Hall, Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Fund

This week, we speak with David Hall, partner at Revolution‘s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, where he is responsible for investment sourcing, execution, and oversight for Revolution portfolio companies. He received his B.A. from Morehouse College and earned his MBA from Harvard.

Rise of the Rest (ROTR) tries to be different than typical VCs, by focusing on promising seed stage companies located outside of Silicon Valley, New York City and Boston. Away from the coastal urban centers, costs are cheaper and talent is just waiting to be discovered. ROTR Seed Fund is backed by an astounding list of investors, including Jim Barksdale, Jeff Bezos, Tory Burch, Steve Case, Ray Dalio, John Doerr, Henry Kravis, Sean Parker, Eric Schmidt, and Meg Whitman, to name just a few.

Hall describes his post MBA experience at the Washington Post in the midst of a print media crisis. There, he worked on managing a business through disruption. Much of what he works on is recognizing disruption before it hits and through crisis that is already here. He explains how he networked his way into his job in Venture Capital, moving 3 blocks from WaPo to Revolution, where he works on everything from deploying capital to brand building.

David Hall’s Favorite Books

The Inner Game of Tennis: The Classic Guide to the Mental Side of Peak Performance by W. Timothy Gallwey



Disintegration: The Splintering of Black America by Eugene Robinson

