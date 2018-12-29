MIB: Francis Greenburger, Time Equities

This week, we speak with Francis Greenburger, real estate developer, literary agent, author, philanthropist and the founder of Time Equities. Early in his career he became known as “the co-op king of New York” for his specialty of converting prewar apartment buildings into occupant-owned residences. He is also the author of Risk Game: Self Portrait of an Entrepreneur.

Greenburger began renting out properties while in his teens, and with a $5,000 loan from his father, he founded Time Equities Inc (TEI) in 1966 to focus on real estate development, investment, and property management. He began acquiring buildings until Black Monday and the S&L crisis threatened his holdings, as buyers no longer could get mortgages. After selling a few buildings, he rode out the rough times, eventually making his fortune by converting buildings into co-ops.

TEI has properties in 30 states, five Canadian provinces, Germany, the Netherlands, and Anguilla, and holds approximately 31.1 million square feet of residential, industrial, office and retail property – including over 4,000 multi-family apartment units, worth over $4 billion dollars, generating revenues of $336 million annually – in its own portfolio.

His favorite books are here

Francis Greenburger’s Book

Risk Game: Self Portrait of an Entrepreneur by Francis Greenburger



Francis Greenburger’s Favorite Books

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari



Am I Being Too Subtle?: Straight Talk From a Business Rebel by Sam Zell



Developing: My Life by William Zeckendorf, Jr.



Origin: A Novel by Dan Brown

