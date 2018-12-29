MIB: Francis Greenburger, Time Equities

This week, we speak with Francis Greenburger, real estate developer, literary agent, author, philanthropist and the founder of Time Equities. Early in his career he became known as “the co-op king of New York” for his specialty of converting prewar apartment buildings into occupant-owned residences. He is also the author of Risk Game: Self Portrait of an Entrepreneur.
TEI has properties in 30 states, five Canadian provinces, Germany, the Netherlands, and Anguilla, and holds approximately 31.1 million square feet of residential, industrial, office and retail property – including over 4,000 multi-family apartment units, worth over $4 billion dollars, generating revenues of $336 million annually – in its own portfolio.
His favorite books are here
Francis Greenburger’s Book
Risk Game: Self Portrait of an Entrepreneur by Francis Greenburger
Francis Greenburger’s Favorite Books
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari
Am I Being Too Subtle?: Straight Talk From a Business Rebel by Sam Zell
Developing: My Life by William Zeckendorf, Jr.
Origin: A Novel by Dan Brown