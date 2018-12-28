Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 12.28.18

Succinct Summations for the last week of the year, ending December 28th, 2018

Positives:

1. Indices rally 4-5% on Wednesday off of deeply oversold levels; Dow jumps 1,000 points as stocks hold gains;

2. Same store sales rose 7.8% w/o/w, up from previous week’s 7.1% increase.

3. Jobless claims fell 1k w/o/w, from prior revised 217k to 216k.

4. FHFA house price index rose 0.3% w/o/w, meeting expectations.

5. Chicago PMI came in at 65.4 for December, above the expected 62.4. Chicago fed national activity index rose to 0.22 in November, exceeding expected 0.19.

Negatives:

1. Government Shut Down continues as Washington dysfunctionality worsens;

2. Consumer confidence index fell 8.3 points in December, from 136.4 to 128.1.

3. Pending home sales decreased -0.7% m/o/m, missing the expected 1.5% increase.

4. State street investor confidence index fell 2.8 points m/o/m from 82.6 to to 79.8.

5. Case-Shiller index rose 5.0% y/o/y, 0.2% lower than previous 5.2% increase.

Thanks, Matt!