MIB: Bethany McLean

This week, we speak with Bethany McLean, contributing editor to Vanity Fair, and author of Smartest Guys in the Room: The Amazing Rise and Scandalous Fall of Enron, which was later made into a documentary. Her most book is Saudi America: The Truth About Fracking and How It’s Changing the World.

McLean makes the surprising observation that the Great Financial Crisis led to the fracking boom. She notes that while the technology of horizontal drilling was a huge innovation, it did not become cost-effective until the Federal Reserve took rates down to zero, and kept them there for a decade. Indeed, the entire fracking boom would not have been possible with a huge amounts of extremely cheap capital.

She also discusses (see her Vanity Fair article) how Wells Fargo’s ethical corporate culture was replaced with an aggressive sales culture that ultimately collapsed.

She received a B.A. in English and mathematics from Williams College; calling herself a “numbers girl” she began at Goldman Sachs, then Fortune, and eventually a published author and documentary filmmaker. We also discuss how she learned to use short-sellers as sources for researching fraud.

