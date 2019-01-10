10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• John Bogle, who founded Vanguard and revolutionized retirement savings, dies at 89 (Inquirer) see also ‘Patron Saint’ of the Investing Business: Remembering Jack Bogle (Bloomberg)

• Why do we bother with stock market forecasts? (Irish Times)

• Big tech companies now trade at one of the smallest premiums in history: The Attention Economy Is a Malthusian Trap (The Atlantic)

• Why Nike’s Woke Ad Campaign Works and Gillette’s Doesn’t (New York Magazine)

• Amazon Rewrites Book Industry by Marching Into Publishing: The retail giant, the world’s largest public company, commands an unrivaled customer base for the books, e-books and audiobooks it publishes (Wall Street Journal)