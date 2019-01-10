10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Bridgewater’s Pure Alpha defies markets with 15% gain. (Financial Times Alphaville) but see also The Hedge Fund Comeback That Wasn’t: Steve Cohen’s Mediocre 2018 (Bloomberg)
• Outperformance in Down Markets 100% of the Time? (Provoking Posts)
• Can The Unemployment Rate Signal a Recession? (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• How past income tax rate cuts on the wealthy affected the economy (Politico)
• Why My Chinese Dad Switched From an iPhone to a Huawei (New York Times) see also Samsung Echoes Apple’s Gloomy Outlook as Tech Woes Get Worse. (Wall Street Journal)
What are you reading?
