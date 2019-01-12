MIB: Len Kiefer, Deputy Chief Economist at Freddie Mac

This week, we speak with Len Kiefer from Deputy Chief Economist at Freddie Mac. His primary responsibility is to help develop Freddie Mac’s economic outlook, including forecasts of trends in the US economy and housing markets. Kiefer’s bio says he “helps people understand the economy, housing, and mortgage markets” but that is only a partial description.

What he has carved out a niche doing is using data and the combination of his own economic and coding expertise to generate visualizations to help people better understand those sectors.

Kiefer’s academic training focused on Macroeconomics and Econometrics, but he likes to tinker with code. He is an Adjunct Professor at George Mason University, where he teaches “Principles of Real Estate.” Before that he was an Assistant Professor at Texas Tech University. He graduated with a BA in Economics and Philosophy from the University of Kentucky, and earned his Ph.D. in Economics at Ohio State University.

You might be surprised to learn that Freddie Mac encouraged his work on social media. He is active on Twitter, where he codes and creates his own charts and analytics, focusing primarily on credit and housing via public data. He is a big fan of data visualizations – he has come up with different ways to present data, creating graphs and visualizations that provide fresh insights into the housing sector.

Ken Liefer’s Favorite Books

The Visual Display of Quantitative Information

The Sense of Style: The Thinking Person’s Guide to Writing in the 21st Century

Beautiful Evidence