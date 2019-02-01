2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Coupe

What a spectacular beast! Aston Martin has long made some of the most beautiful cars ever created. They now have the chops and mechanicals to create a very special line of automobiles.

The Vanquish Zagato has a 5.9 liter V12 engine, making 591 horsepower and 465 pound feet of torque, and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. 0-60 time is 3.5 seconds. The body is made entirely from carbon-fiber to reduce weight.

The sculpted body is filled with wonderful design touches — check out the rear lights, sculptured themselves and bisected by the rear spoiler. The double-bubble roof was originally created to accommodate helmets without hurting the aerodynamics; i like the way it seems to wrap around the driver and passenger — the skin of the big car is taught around it frame. The interior is both luxe and beautiful. This coupe — one of only 99 made — is being auctioned with a matching Speedster, both in this bespoke “Green Q Special Paint.”

Aston is another marquee whose prices have run away from ordinary auto enthusiasts. Prices started at $735,000, and went up from there. (this one sold for $841k). Expect this one to be auctioned off for close to 7 figures or more.

Regardless, this is a big, beefy, beautiful beast . . .

Source: Classic Driver