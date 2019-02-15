2019 Byton M-Byte

Note the lack of sideview mirrors: images from three rear-facing cameras (two on the side, one in the rear) display on the screens. A 7.0 inch touchscreen sits in the steering wheel above the airbag. Gear selection is via physical buttons on the wheel, (no gearstick or stalk). Other physical buttons exist only where legally required (E.g., hazard lights).

A twin-motor, four-wheel drive system develops 469 horsepower, making this a people mover that also has some real oomph. As a frame of reference, the first generation V-10 Dodge Viper, considered to be wildly over-powered, produced “only” 400 HP.

The Byton is not a (mythical) Tesla-killer — but it does show that innovation and creativity has been unleashed in the auto sector. Tesla gets the credit for shaking up the once moribund automobile sector. Expect to see more companies push the envelope of design and technology improvements