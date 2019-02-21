Realtors as a Percentage of Pre-Recession Peak

Zillow:

– Half of All U.S. Homes Are More Valuable than Pre-Recession Peak;

– The median U.S. home value is $217,300, up 8.3 percent over the past year;

– Home values are 8.4 percent higher than they were at the height of the housing bubble;

– Median rent rose 1.3 percent over the past year to $1,440. Riverside, Calif. saw the greatest increase in rent;

– Inventory fell 4.8 percent over the past year, after falling 12.3 percent the year before;

-In 7 of the 35 largest U.S. housing markets, more than 95% of homes are worth more than their peak value during the housing boom.