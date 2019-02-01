Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 1.1.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending February 1st, 2019

Positives:

1. The Fed Put returns! Chairman Powell blinks, reveals his fear of market volatility.

2. Nonfarm payrolls rose 304k m/o/m, nearly doubling the expected 158k;

3. New home sales rose to 657k in November, higher than expected 560k.

4. Private payrolls rose to 213k, higher than the expected 174k

5. PMI manufacturing index rose to 54.9 in January, up from previous 53.8.

6. Construction spending rose 0.8% m/o/m, up from previous 0.1% decrease.

7. ISM mfg index rose to 56.6, higher than expected 54.0.