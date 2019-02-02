10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Dark Roast coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Origins of Greed and Fear (Collaborative Fund)

• Sunken Treasures: A great deal of investing comes down to a process of identifying innovators, scrutinizing imitators, and screening out idiots. (Medium)

• Stealing from the dead: Forged deeds, a bogus title company, counterfeit notary stamps (Inquirer

• The Futility of Market Timing (Albert Bridge Capital))

• Gone in a Generation: Across America, climate change is already disrupting lives. (WaPo)

• How an Olympic Hopeful Robbed 26 Banks on His Bike (Chicago Magazine)

• ‘Karma’: Inside the hack used by the UAE to break into iPhones of foes (Reuters)

• Nothing Before Us: Weighing the case for progress in an age of anxiety (The Baffler) see also Time for Happiness (Harvard Business Review)

• Into the dark: The inside story of an improbable team of divers, a near-impossible plan and the rescue of 12 boys from a Thai cave (Maclean’s)

• The Hunt for Planet Nine What will it take to find the biggest missing object in our solar system? (Longreads)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Matt Hougan, former CEO of Inside ETFs, now the Global Head of Research at Crypto firm Bitwise Asset Management.

The talking points changed, not the job growth trend.



Source: @aaronsojourner

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!