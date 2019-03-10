10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week equinox train reads:
• How Companies Learned to Stop Fearing Trump’s Twitter Wrath (New York Times) see also Revisiting the Trump Portfolios (The Big Picture)
• Neo-Nazis Bet Big on Bitcoin (And Lost) (Foreign Policy)
• I Deleted Facebook Last Year. Here’s What Changed (and What Didn’t). (New York Times) see also Instagram Is the Internet’s New Home for Hate, Where Misinformation thrives (The Atlantic)
• Why Texas Is Nearing Battleground Status (Upshot)
• Superfans are rushing to the defense of Michael Jackson and R. Kelly. Why? (Washington Post)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Roger Ibbotson, founder and chairman of Ibbotson Associates, now a part of Morningstar. He is a Professor at the Yale School of Management, and Chairman/CIO of Zebra Capital Management, LLC, an equity investment and hedge fund manager. Previously he served as executive director of the Center for Research in Security Prices (CRSP).
