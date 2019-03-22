Advanced Analytics in Asset Management

If you haven’t read the longish McKinsey piece I linked to earlier this week, then consider this a homework assignment. I didn’t agree with all of it but its thought provoking:

1. Optimizing distribution and service models

2. Debiasing investment decisions

3. Enhancing research processes

4. Middle and back offices productivity

5. Markers of success/advanced analytics

For me, the most interesting aspects are not “increased sophistication in distribution” or “middle- and back-office productivity” but rather finding ways to make better investment decisions and de-bias out entire process. That means 2, 3 & 5 are of greatest interest . . .



Source: McKinsey