1941 BMW 327 Sport Cabriolet

Its Spring and that means time to get the drop-top out and enjoy a little open air driving:

The 327 touring convertible was produced by the Bavarian firm between 1937 and 1941, and then again after 1945. The sportier version convertible had a push-rod 2.0-liter inline-six; it made 55-horsepower and send power to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transmission.

After the war, enthusiasts upgraded the engine: some of these cars can be found with 3.2-liter BMW 503 alloy V-8 engine making 140-horsepower; add dual Zenith carburettors + a five-speed Getrag manual transmission, and what was once a genteel tourer became a postwar German hot rod.

These handsome Bimmers have not yet run away in price, still available for an “affordable” (if thats the word) price range of $125-150k, and up.



Source: Classic Driver