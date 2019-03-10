10 Friday AM Reads

My end of quarter morning train reads:

• Psyching Out Money Managers: Texas Municipal Retirement System improves its manager hires by using finely-honed psychological evaluations. (CIO)

• How tech companies want to change the way you buy and sell a home (Curbed)

• Why Disney+ Will Succeed (but beware the hype) (Redef)

• A User Manual for Your Knees (New York Times)

• The Matrix at 20: how the sci-fi gamechanger remains influential (The Guardian)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Joshua B. Miller, an economics professor at the University of Alicante, whose research into behavioral economics, statistics and decision theory helped to prove that the “Hot Hand” in basketball is both real and demonstrable.

Get the daily reads in your inbox — free! Sign up here