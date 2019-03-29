Pininfarina Battista

March 29, 2019

The stats on this electric hypercar from Automobili Pininfarina are off the charts:

• 0-62mph in less than two seconds.
• 186mph in under 12secs.
• 1,900 hp
• four electric motors – one on each wheel
• Production limited to 150

The most powerful road car ever built in Italy will have a carbon-fiber body, monocoque tub, and spectacularly gorgeous Pininfarina body, on a mechanical architecture with the similarly outrageous electric hypercar, the Croatian-built Rimac C_Two.

All that E-speed won’t come cheap. Price estimates are between $2 million and $2.5 million.

Want one? You better hurry: US allocations are already 65% sold out.

 


