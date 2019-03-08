The world’s most expensive new car: the Bugatti La Voiture Noire. It is $12.5 million, plus a $6.4 million in local and luxury taxes. The W16 8-liter 16-cylinder engine — same one found in the Chiron and Divo — developes 1,479 horsepower and 1,180 pounds-feet of torque.

Here is Bloomberg:

For its 110th anniversary, Bugatti has created a jet black rocket it hails as the most expensive car of all time. It wouldn’t look out of place as Star Wars villain Darth Vader’s preferred mode of transport. “La Voiture Noire” is priced at 11 million euros ($12.5 million), which would buy about 300 Tesla Model 3s. The one-time vehicle has already been sold and speculation points to former VW Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Ferdinand Piech as the new owner. Piech was known for his tough leadership style before quitting the brand’s parent Volkswagen AG in acrimony in April 2015.

It is gorgeous, but 12.5 million dollars?



