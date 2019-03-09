MIB: John Chisholm, Acadian Asset Management

This week, we speak with John Chisholm, co-CEO and co-CIO of Acadian Asset Management. Chisholm assumed the co-CEO role after serving as Acadian’s chief investment officer, Earlier in his career, John served as systems engineer at Draper Laboratories and as an analyst for the International Asset Management Department at the State Street Bank and Trust Company (now SSgA). He earned an M.S. in business and finance and a B.S. in engineering from MIT.

Acadian, one of the earliest quant shops, manages over $86 billion in assets.

Chisholm describes Acadian’s investment process and investment team, which is a quant driven approach, that uses factors in a variety of ways. Value, quality, trend, liquidity, capitalization and other elements are weighted in different types of weightings. They developed an optimizer to balance risk, reward and trading costs to create their portfolios. Acadian’s approach allows institutions to engineer risk and reduce trading costs while still obtaining the benefits of factors.

His favorite books are here;

Liar’s Poker by Michael Lewis



The Fifth Risk by Michael Lewis



Revelation Space by Reynolds Alastair



Ringworld by Larry Niven



The Mote in God’s Eye by Larry Niven

