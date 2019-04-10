10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• ‘It’s not play if you’re making money’: how Instagram and YouTube disrupted child labor laws (The Guardian)

• This Question Will Change Your (Reading) Life (Human Parts)

• The Tech Industry Is Remaking New York City — Even Without Amazon’s HQ2 (New York Magazine)

• What lies beneath: Robert Macfarlane travels ‘Underland’ (The Guardian)

• Pineapple on pizza is easy to hate — at least in theory (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Luis Maizel, co-founder and senior managing director at LM Capital Group, which manages over 4 billion dollars. Maizel has been investing in emerging market fixed-income since 1984. Previously, he was vice president of finance for Grupoventas S.A., and a faculty member at Harvard Business School.

Get the daily reads in your inbox — free! Sign up here