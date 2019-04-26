Amazon’s Spheres

April 26, 2019

Aka Seattle Spheres, these are really quite something. The next RWM offices to be built are going to be built along similar lines to the Amazon designs . . .

 

Inside Amazon’s Spheres, the Biodome Office in Seattle

Source: Wall Street Journal

 

The Spheres, Amazon’s giant biodomes in downtown Seattle, allow employees to escape the office to work and brainstorm surrounded by nature. Take a tour with NBBJ architect John Savo as he shows off the features of the workspace, including a five-story living wall with 25,000 plants.

 

