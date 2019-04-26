Aka Seattle Spheres, these are really quite something. The next RWM offices to be built are going to be built along similar lines to the Amazon designs . . .

Inside Amazon’s Spheres, the Biodome Office in Seattle



Source: Wall Street Journal

The Spheres, Amazon’s giant biodomes in downtown Seattle, allow employees to escape the office to work and brainstorm surrounded by nature. Take a tour with NBBJ architect John Savo as he shows off the features of the workspace, including a five-story living wall with 25,000 plants.