10 Thursday AM Reads

My pre holiday weekend morning train reads:

• Insiders describe a world of chaos and waste at Panasonic’s massive battery-making operation for Tesla (Business Insider) see also Einhorn Goes Mano a Mano With Musk (Bloomberg)

• Ten Behavioural Advantages Amateur Investors Hold Over Professionals (Behavioural Investment)

• How fake news gets into our minds, and what you can do to resist it (The Conversation)

• It’s Tennis, Charlie Brown: An obscure character was a stand-in for the creator of Peanuts when he fell in love with tennis during the sport’s boom in the 1970s. (Longreads)

• The Ultimate Guide to Sneakers (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with William J. Bernstein, a neurologist and co-founder of the investment management firm Efficient Frontier Advisors. Bernstein has written several titles on finance and economic history, including A Splendid Exchange. He was the 2017 winner of the James R. Vertin Award from CFA Institute.

