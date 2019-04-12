1968 Ferrari 330 GTS Spyder

Spring is here! Temperatures will climb into the 60s this weekend, and what could be better than rolling in a lovely Italian convertible from 1960s? The GTS — Gran Turismo Spyder — is the kind of car that makes for a lovely weekender, with room for two plus overnight luggage.

The 4.0LV-12 engine (with triple Weber carburetors) generated 300 bhp and was mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The handsome working dashboard and spacious interior were best in class. Light and powerful, the 330 GTS had a top speed of 150 mph, making it one of the fastest cars on the road when it was new.

The Ferrari 330 GTS Spyder is not my favorite looking F car — its a handsome, well-proportioned open car, with nice details and a lovely profile, but perhaps a tad under-stated for my taste. Since they only produced 100 spiders before the 1968 introduction of is replacement (the 365 GTS), it is exceedingly rare. Of course they are stupid valuable, selling regularly for $2-5 million dollars…

Source: Classic Driver