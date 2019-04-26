Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 4.26.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending April 26th, 2019

Positives:

1. S&P 500 & Nasdaq set new all time highs, as all of the Q4 drawdone were recovered;

2. Real GDP rose 3.2% in Q1, above the expected increase of 2.3%

3. New home sales came in at 692k for March, above the expected 645k.

4. Same store sales rose 6.0% w/o/w, up from previous 5.0% increase.

5. New orders for durable goods rose 2.7% m/o/m, above expected increase of 0.7%.

6. Consumer sentiment index rose to 97.2 in April, meeting expectations.