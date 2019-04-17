Here Comes the Future

In April 2017 the Lilium Jet successfully completed its maiden test flight series in the skies above Bavaria. The 2-seater Eagle prototype executed a range of complex maneuvers, including its signature mid-air transition from hover mode to wing-borne forward flight.
300 km range
Travel from London to Paris in one hour.
300 km/h speed
Fly as fast as a Formula One car.
No Carbondioxid emission
All-electric
Commute without emissions and noise pollution.
On Demand
Order your air taxi to the nearby landing pad.
Low Noise
Access inner cities with less noise than a motorbike.
The world’s first all-electric VTOL Jet
