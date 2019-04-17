Here Comes the Future

In April 2017 the Lilium Jet successfully completed its maiden test flight series in the skies above Bavaria. The 2-seater Eagle prototype executed a range of complex maneuvers, including its signature mid-air transition from hover mode to wing-borne forward flight.

300 km range

Travel from London to Paris in one hour.

300 km/h speed

Fly as fast as a Formula One car.

No Carbondioxid emission

All-electric

Commute without emissions and noise pollution.

On Demand

Order your air taxi to the nearby landing pad.

Low Noise

Access inner cities with less noise than a motorbike.

The world’s first all-electric VTOL Jet



Jet-Powered Flying Taxi Startup Seeks Safety Approval (Bloomberg, April 17, 2019)

Joby

Kitty Hawk

Daniel Wiegand: LILIUM (WORLD.MINDS MOBILITY 2018)

