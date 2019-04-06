MIB: Michael Lewis

This week, we speak with Michael Lewis. The acclaimed author (and raconteur) of so many great books related to finance regales us with many anecdotes about his career as a derivatives salesman and author. It is a full 95 minutes of him explaining his writing and thinking process, what matters to him, and is filled with rich anecdotes about his career. (As I write this, I am listening to it for the third time).
His latest project is a podcast that looks at the declining role of referees in all aspects of society. Against the Rules looks at fairness. The 7 episodes collectively “takes a searing look at what’s happened to fairness—in financial markets, newsrooms, basketball games, courts of law, and much more. And he asks what’s happening to a world where everyone loves to hate the referee.”
Lewis also discusses Rick Perry, and how the Governor led him into investigating the Department of Energy — it is responsible for nukes, not energy — and the transition team run by Chris Christie. He explains how surprised he was learning about the ins and outs of government in his research for his recent book, The Fifth Risk. Mission critical services for the survival of the United States are being ignored, putting us all at risk.
Michael Lewis’ Favorite Books
The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain
A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole
The Moviegoer by Walker Percy
A Collection of Essays by George Orwell
Radical Chic & Mau-Mauing the Flak Catchers by Tom Wolfe
The Right Stuff by Tom Wolfe
Michael Lewis’ Authored Books
Finance
Liar’s Poker: Rising Through the Wreckage on Wall Street by Michael Lewis
The New New Thing : A Silicon Valley Story by Michael Lewis
The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game by Michael Lewis
Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game by Michael Lewis
The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine by Michael Lewis
Flash Boys by Michael Lewis
The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds by Michael Lewis
The Fifth Risk by Michael Lewis
Coaching
Coach: Lessons on the Game of Life by Michael Lewis
Home Game: An Accidental Guide to Fatherhood by Michael Lewis
Collections
The Money Culture by Michael Lewis
Boomerang: Travels in the New Third World by Michael Lewis
Panic: The Story of Modern Financial Insanity by Michael Lewis