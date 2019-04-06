MIB: Michael Lewis

This week, we speak with Michael Lewis. The acclaimed author (and raconteur) of so many great books related to finance regales us with many anecdotes about his career as a derivatives salesman and author. It is a full 95 minutes of him explaining his writing and thinking process, what matters to him, and is filled with rich anecdotes about his career. (As I write this, I am listening to it for the third time).

His latest project is a podcast that looks at the declining role of referees in all aspects of society. Against the Rules looks at fairness. The 7 episodes collectively “takes a searing look at what’s happened to fairness—in financial markets, newsrooms, basketball games, courts of law, and much more. And he asks what’s happening to a world where everyone loves to hate the referee.”

Lewis also discusses Rick Perry, and how the Governor led him into investigating the Department of Energy — it is responsible for nukes, not energy — and the transition team run by Chris Christie. He explains how surprised he was learning about the ins and outs of government in his research for his recent book, The Fifth Risk. Mission critical services for the survival of the United States are being ignored, putting us all at risk.

His favorite books are here; a transcript of our conversation will be available here.

You can stream/download the full conversation, including the podcast extras on iTunes, Bloomberg, Overcast, and Stitcher. Our earlier podcasts can all be found at iTunes, Stitcher, Overcast, and Bloomberg.

Next week, we speak with the Winklevoss Twins about Crypto, Bitcoin, and Blockchain.

Michael Lewis’ Favorite Books

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain



A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole



The Moviegoer by Walker Percy



A Collection of Essays by George Orwell



Radical Chic & Mau-Mauing the Flak Catchers by Tom Wolfe



The Right Stuff by Tom Wolfe



Michael Lewis’ Authored Books

Finance

Liar’s Poker: Rising Through the Wreckage on Wall Street by Michael Lewis



The New New Thing : A Silicon Valley Story by Michael Lewis



The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game by Michael Lewis



Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game by Michael Lewis



The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine by Michael Lewis



Flash Boys by Michael Lewis



The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds by Michael Lewis



The Fifth Risk by Michael Lewis



Coaching

Coach: Lessons on the Game of Life by Michael Lewis



Home Game: An Accidental Guide to Fatherhood by Michael Lewis



Collections

The Money Culture by Michael Lewis



Boomerang: Travels in the New Third World by Michael Lewis



Panic: The Story of Modern Financial Insanity by Michael Lewis

