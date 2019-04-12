Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 4.12.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending April 11th, 2019
Positives:
1. Markets continued to act better in light of IPOs, Disney streaming news
2. Jobless claims fell 8k w/o/w, from 204k to 196k.
3. PPI-FD rose 0.6% m/o/m, above the 0.4% expected increase.
4. CPI rose 0.4%, above the 0.3% expected increase.
5. Same store sales rose 4.8% w/o/w, greater than previous 4.4 increase.
6. NFIB said something meaningless about small business optimism that everyone ignored.
Negatives:
1. Mud-wrestling Barr/Mueller report + POTUS taxes means its going to be a long hot summer;
2. Job openings fell 7.1% m/o/m, from 7.625M to 7.087M.
3. Home mortgage apps rose 1.0% w/o/w, decelerating from previous 3.0% increase.
4. Factory orders fell 0.5% m/o/m following a revised no change in January.
5. Consumer sentiment is currently at 96.9 for April, below the expected 98.
6. Crude oil inventories rose 7.0M barrels w/o/w to 456.6M.
Thanks, Matt!