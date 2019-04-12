Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 4.12.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending April 11th, 2019

Positives:

1. Markets continued to act better in light of IPOs, Disney streaming news

2. Jobless claims fell 8k w/o/w, from 204k to 196k.

3. PPI-FD rose 0.6% m/o/m, above the 0.4% expected increase.

4. CPI rose 0.4%, above the 0.3% expected increase.

5. Same store sales rose 4.8% w/o/w, greater than previous 4.4 increase.

6. NFIB said something meaningless about small business optimism that everyone ignored.